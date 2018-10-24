Ian McKinley in line to play against Ireland in Chicago

Former Leinster player Ian McKinley is in line to play against Ireland for Italy after he was named on the bench for Saturday week’s match at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The 28-year-old from Dublin made his Italy debut against Fiji last year, and also featured in autumn Tests against South Africa and Argentina.

The Benetton outhalf, who qualifies for Italy on residency grounds, retired from rugby in 2011 after losing the sight in his left eye following an accident playing for UCD in the All-Ireland League. He returned to action three years later using specially-manufactured goggles.

Centre Michele Campagnaro will captain an inexperienced Italian selection for the game.

Italy coach Conor O’Shea has handed Campagnaro the captaincy for the first time as number eight Sergio Parisse is among several front-line players not involved in the matchday 23.

Zebre flanker Johan Meyer will make his Test debut and there are also starts for the likes of Benetton fullback Luca Sperandio and Zebre number eight Renato Giammarioli.

ITALY (v Ireland, Soldier Field, Chicago, 3pm, 8pm Irish time): L Sperandio; M Bellini, M Campagnaro (capt), L Morisi, G Bisegni; C Canna, T Tebaldi; N Quaglio, L Bigi, T Pasquali; M Fuser, G Biagi; J Meyer, A Steyn, R Giammarioli.

Replacements: O Fabiani, C Traore, J Zilocchi, M Lazzaroni, F Ruzza, J Tuivatti, G Palazzani, I McKinley.