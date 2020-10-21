Hugo Keenan and Will Connors to make Ireland debuts against Italy

Andy Farrell opts for Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose in midfield for Six Nations clash

Will Connors will make his Ireland debut against Italy. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Andy Farrell’s Ireland matchday squad to face Italy on Saturday at the Aviva stadium includes four uncapped players as Hugo Keenan starts on the left wing and Will Connors is named at openside flanker, with Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park on the bench.

The 24-year-old starters both came through the Leinster schools system, Keenan at Blackrock and Connors in Clongowes Wood, before featuring on James Ryan’s Ireland Under-20s side that reached the World Cup final in 2016.

Byrne, 27, has pressed Cian Healy for selection at both Leinster and Ireland this season while Gibson-Park, a former New Zealand schools scrumhalf, qualifies via residency to be understudy for Conor Murray.

Other notable selections by Farrell see Jacob Stockdale at fullback having featured there for Ulster since the restart in August. Bundee Aki is preferred to Robbie Henshaw as Garry Ringrose’s centre partner but Henshaw is included in the match day squad

Ronán Kelleher’s recent injury concerns allow Ulster’s Rob Herring to continue at hooker with Connacht’s Dave Heffernan in reserve.

With second row options reduced by injury to Ryan Baird and Iain Henderson’s suspension, Tadhg Beirne and Ryan will start while Ultan Dillane holds off Connacht teammate Quinn Roux to make the subs.

Tadhg Furlong’s ongoing injury problems mean Andrew Porter - another graduate from the 2016 Under-20s - is named at tighthead ahead of Finlay Bealham.

Connors is a surprise selection over Josh van der Flier, who does not make the squad for this weekend as Munster captain Peter O’Mahony is included as cover for a backrow that also includes CJ Stander and Caelan Doris.

More to follow.

Ireland: Jacob Stockdale; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Hugo Keenan; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander. Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.

