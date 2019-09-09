Hammered by England but Ireland are World Rugby’s number one team - how?

Victories over Wales these past two weekends have propelled Ireland to number one in the World Rugby rankings. “It’s a label,” shrugged Ireland coach Joe Schmidt. An unwanted one at that. It is worth noting the value of these warm-up games is the same as the defeats Ireland suffered to England and Wales during the Six Nations.

This sounds ridiculous because, well, it is. Them’s the rules, as World Rugby explains: “Points exchanges are doubled during the World Cup Finals to recognise the unique importance of this event, but all other full international matches are treated the same, to be as fair as possible to countries playing a different mix of friendly and competitive matches across the world.”

Chew on that logic.

The Nations Championship - which failed to get off the ground - would have gone a long way to addressing this imbalance. The current scoring system, which validly ended New Zealand’s four-year reign at number one, has failed to promote the Rugby Championship winners South Africa or reward Wales’ Grand Slam success with a spot in the top three nations. There is a mention about the “relative strength of each team” being factored into the scoring but this enters very murky waters. So, despite its weaknesses, how does the “points exchange” system work? “For each match there are only five possible outcomes that can affect points exchanges,” World Rugby explains.

“Either side winning by more than 15 points, either side winning by up to 15 points, or a draw.”

As a result, Ireland, despite 2019 being roundly viewed as a poor year to date, top the pile off on the eve of the Rugby World Cup.

This reveals a needless flaw in the system rather than Schmidt’s team earning the title of number one. “We all know who are favourites for the World Cup and it’s not us,” said the 53 year old Kiwi. The All Blacks are 5/4 to win the whole show with England 4/1 and South Africa 9/2 followed by Ireland 8/1 and Wales 9/1. The pool stages of the tournament will see further fluctuations in the rankings but really everyone should ignore this list until November 2nd. The result that night in Yokohama is the only true indication of which rugby nation is the greatest on Earth.