Greg Feek reportedly set to join All Blacks coaching staff

Newly appointed head coach Ian Foster is beginning to assemble his backroom team

Former Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek is expected to join the All Blacks set up. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Former Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek is expected to join the All Blacks set up. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Wellington Hurricanes’ John Plumtree is expected to be named as an assistant to newly appointed All Blacks head coach Ian Foster on Thursday after the Super Rugby team called a media conference to discuss their coaching situation.

In addition to Plumtree, local media have reported that Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar, former Ireland assistant coach Greg Feek and Hansen’s defence coach Scott McLeod were also likely to join Foster’s setup.

Feek played 10 times for New Zealand and most recently held the post as scrum coach at Ireland for five years following on from a spell in the same post as Leinster.

New Zealand media have widely reported that the Hurricanes head coach had been asked to take the role of forwards coach under Foster, who was appointed last week to succeed Steve Hansen.

New Zealand Rugby have yet to name any of Foster’s coaching staff.

Plumtree has been involved with the Hurricanes since 2015, first as an assistant to Chris Boyd before he was elevated to the head coaching role last year.

Hurricanes Chief Executive Avan Lee, who will be at the media conference on Thursday, had said earlier this month that if Plumtree was recruited for the national coaching ranks then they would likely replace him from within for next year.

Assistant coach Jason Holland would be the most likely candidate to take over the Hurricanes role for next year’s Super Rugby season, which starts on January 31st, with Chris Gibbes expected to take on more responsibility.

“Obviously we’ve got some good coaches already, and realistically to go to the market now for a competition that’s already in it’s pre-season would be incredibly difficult,” Lee told reporters.

“There are people on the market, but to bring someone in cold would be pretty challenging.”

New Zealander Mooar is reportedly close to joining Foster, with Welsh club Scarlets resigned to losing him but seeking compensation from NZR to secure an early release, Wales Online reported on Tuesday.

Mooar only took control of Scarlets earlier this year on a three-year contract after he helped Scott Robertson guide the Canterbury Crusaders to a third successive Super Rugby title.

Wales Online also reported Scarlets were seeking £200,000 (€235,000) to release Mooar from his contract.

Mooar, a qualified lawyer who moved into rugby coaching, told New Zealand’s Newshub this week conversations were ongoing between Scarlets and NZR.

“The question has been asked,” he said. “We are grown adults and are having responsible conversations, and things will pan out.

“I am torn, yes. This is tough and both options are outstanding. We will just have to keep the conversations going.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.