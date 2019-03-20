Gordon D’Arcy: What happens in Six Nations is irrelevant come the World Cup

However, Schmidt faces biggest challenge of coaching career to rebuild belief for Japan

Gordon D'Arcy

Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton dejected after defeat in Cardiff. ‘The frustrations are real. You can see it on senior players’ faces.’ Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Doubt has forever been the nemesis of confidence. Steve Hansen’s comment from November came into my mind last Saturday in Cardiff.

Steve was very serious when he said not everyone copes with being favourites.

