Gordon D'Arcy: Under the radar is best Rugby World Cup approach
Yokohama on Sunday is cup rugby, meaning squeeze the life out of your opponent
Now, with Scotland in their sights, all that torture has been moulded into something resembling peak performance. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Small island, big dreams. There’s nowhere to hide on this green rock. Six hours cruising in his vintage mustang can have Jacob Stockdale beside Conor Murray in the sand dunes of Derrynane.
Instantly recognisable heroes, even when they do switch off the players are a random encounter away from being snapped into Instagram technicolour. People earwig your quick bite to eat or coffee pitstop.