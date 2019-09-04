Gordon D’Arcy: Toner and company left to cope with unkindest cut of all

Schmidt has tailored his squad to combat the power game that will dominate at World Cup

Gordon D'Arcy

Iain Henderson: Toner’s omission sends a very clear message to Henderson and Ryan: on your heads does Ireland’s set-piece, and World Cup aspirations, now rest. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Both the Grand Slam and Champions Cup in 2018 were built around Devin Toner. I am gutted for my former team-mate.

Why would Joe Schmidt turn away from guaranteed lineout possession so close to the World Cup? Why is he placing so much faith in Iain Henderson or James Ryan to nail the calls?

