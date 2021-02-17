Gordon D’Arcy: This could become Ireland's worst ever Six Nations

A bulked-up pack and heads-up rugby can lead to a statement win in Italy

Updated: about 2 hours ago
Gordon D'Arcy

France’s Gregory Alldritt is tackled by Billy Burns of Ireland during the Six Nations game at the Aviva Stadium. photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

France’s Gregory Alldritt is tackled by Billy Burns of Ireland during the Six Nations game at the Aviva Stadium. photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

France are growing before our eyes but Ireland assisted the process. Ending a 10-year winless streak in Dublin removes another millstone from around their necks.

Gaël Fickou is a sizable lump. An unbelievable underage talent, his career stalled until Shaun Edwards walked into Marcoussis with the lifeline of Defensive Captain.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.