Gordon D’Arcy: The situation Ireland find themselves in is down to management

All of their own doing, Ireland find themselves in deep waters. They are struggling to cope in the here and now, with an unclear strategy that is poorly communicated on and off the field.

Getting Paul O’Connell on board as forwards coach, after season one of the Andy Farrell era went so badly, should be commended but a leaking ship plugs one hole only to have to scamper over and plug another. The lineout was repaired but the end game execution in Cardiff can only be described as total disintegration.