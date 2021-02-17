Gordon D’Arcy: Style as much as substance required against Italy in Rome
A bulked-up pack and a heads-up attacking strategy can secure statement win and injection of confidence
France’s Gregory Alldritt is tackled by Billy Burns of Ireland during the Six Nations game at the Aviva Stadium. photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
France are growing before our eyes but Ireland assisted the process. Ending a 10-year winless streak in Dublin removes another millstone from around their necks.
Gaël Fickou is a sizable lump. An unbelievable underage talent, his career stalled until Shaun Edwards walked into Marcoussis with the lifeline of Defensive Captain.