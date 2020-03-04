Gordon D’Arcy: Rugby can’t afford to get Six Nations broadcast deal wrong

To go fully behind a pay wall would prove catastrophic to the sport’s future

Updated: 3 minutes ago
Gordon D'Arcy

It’s not only about losing people over 50 – a definite risk by moving off terrestrial TV – it’s about catching and keeping the attention of those under 20. Photograph: Dave Winter/Icon Sport

It’s not only about losing people over 50 – a definite risk by moving off terrestrial TV – it’s about catching and keeping the attention of those under 20. Photograph: Dave Winter/Icon Sport

It was Robert Kennedy who said: “There is a Chinese curse which says ‘may he live in interesting times’. Like it or not we live in interesting times. They are times of danger and uncertainty; but they are also more open to the creative energy of men than any other time in history.”

That was 1966. Perhaps the words can be applied to 2020 and all this confusion mounting up around us.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.