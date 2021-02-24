Gordon D’Arcy: No Irish player has inspired in the Six Nations like Seán O’Brien used to
Coaching ticket must harness the wildly enthusiastic work rate of this group of players
Keith Earls scores Ireland’s third try during the Six Nations game against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in February 2017. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Theoretically, Italy in Rome should provide the Ireland coaches with some breathing space.
Comparisons between the current management and what went before is clearly unfair. There are similar faces but one missing ingredient and by all accounts the methods of success in the previous decade had become too strenuous.