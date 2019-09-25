Gordon D’Arcy: New Zealand are ahead of the curve again
Rugby World Cup champions show what Ireland will need to produce against South Africa
An offload turned George Bridge into a new All Black sensation. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
I’ve been on the pitch when the All Blacks flick that switch. You are staying in the fight, and still they find a way to break you open.
South Africa put enormous pressure on New Zealand for 20 minutes, but they resisted as only great defences can, and then Japan 2019 came to life: Bang! Bang! Two tries in three minutes, etch the victory into the ledger.