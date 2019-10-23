Gordon D’Arcy: Joey Carbery’s move to Munster showed Ireland’s failure to evolve
In absence of constant evolution, our game plan became the rock Ireland perished upon
Irish players are cared for better than any other team in the world, so where were they at psychologically? Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
As the nightmare unfolded I kept hearing two voices in my head. Over and over again came the words of Shane Lowry and Steve Hansen.
“Nobody tells you how to come down the mountain,” said Lowry in the aftermath of winning the British Open at Portrush.