Gordon D'Arcy: Joey Carbery’s move to Munster could be Ireland’s sliding doors moment

In absence of constant evolution, our game plan became the rock Ireland perished upon

Gordon D'Arcy

Irish players are cared for better than any other team in the world, so where were they at psychologically? Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Irish players are cared for better than any other team in the world, so where were they at psychologically? Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

As the nightmare unfolded I kept hearing two voices in my head. Over and over again came the words of Shane Lowry and Steve Hansen.

“Nobody tells you how to come down the mountain,” said Lowry in the aftermath of winning the British Open at Portrush.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.