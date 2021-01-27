Gordon D’Arcy: It is hard to be excited for a sanitised Six Nations

It is hard to muster up any excitement for the Six Nations. Firstly, I used to play in these games. Secondly, as the rugby correspondent noted this week, empty stadiums are diluting the big occasions.

I was one of the privileged few working down in Thomond Park on Saturday night. Tadhg Beirne snaffling Leinster possession on the Munster try line would, in any other time, have reversed momentum. With hoardings and plastic seats transformed into a cacophony of noise, the visitors would have been reminded of their inability to protect the ball as red jerseys slow-walked to the lineout.