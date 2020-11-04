Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland’s old issue of lack of strength in depth rears its head again

The witch hunt is a little premature. Ireland are already in flux. Nobody is getting canned. There is time and space for Andy Farrell to remodel this team in his own image.

Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray will see brighter days soon enough, and those lining up behind them still need to prove themselves in big European club matches. The problem for Harry Byrne and Craig Casey is these European experiences will come behind Sexton and Murray.