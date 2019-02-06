Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland's defeat was down to the top six inches as much as it was a 'man handling'
Physical standards were not met against England but a defeat such as this can cleanse the soul
When Ireland used Plan B, via Conor Murray’s boot, the officials deemed the line of England blockers to be legal. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
We now know that Plan C is going to be needed.
At an event last week the signature performance of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland, so far, was discussed. Beating New Zealand gets mentioned everywhere I go, and understandably so. One question focused on the difference between how Ireland and the All Blacks attack.