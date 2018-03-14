Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland must survive early English onslaught
This game is already decided. One of the camps has already struck the right chord
Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn tackled by Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony. I’m confident this Irish group – under the leadership of Rory Best, Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney, CJ Stander and O’Mahony – understand what needs to be done. Photograph: Óisin Keniry/Inpho
The discussions that will define Saturday have already happened in Carton House and Pennyhill Park. One of the bubbles will burst.