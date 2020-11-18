Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland must be smarter as they stand up to England’s bullies

James Ryan’s captaincy faces a baptism of fire - his side must box clever in London

Gordon D'Arcy

CJ Stander and Maro Itoje get to grips with each other in February. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

CJ Stander and Maro Itoje get to grips with each other in February. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The only way to deal with bullies is to stand up to them. Frustrate them. Take away their main weapon, intimidation.

Pablo Matera knows what I am on about. If Ireland need extra inspiration going to Twickenham - and we rarely do - then Pablo is our man.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.