Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland don’t need to do a Finn Russell on it
Garry Ringrose and Jacob Stockdale can play chess out the back without throwing the game away
Finn Russell showed with his performance in the Heineken Cup final that he is a liability the very highest level of the game. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
I relate to Finn Russell. The Scotland outhalf has managed to combine the sublime with the ridiculous so far in his career.
Now 28, he is not going to change. His maverick skill set guided Racing 92 into the Champions Cup final. The “maverick” part of that sentence is why Jacky Lorenzetti’s club returned to Paris empty handed.