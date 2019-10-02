Gordon D’Arcy: Groundhog Day feeling is here again
Despite 10 prosperous Schmidt years we find ourselves back in the same familiar place
Ireland had the energy sucked out of them. Japan ensured this by owning 71 per cent possession. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty
“Josh! Josh!” roared CJ Stander, signalling with his arm. “Come out!”
Josh van der Flier – who put in a massive shift – steps back into the defensive line but he could not come forward. His legs would not operate the message sent from the brain. There is 58:36 on the clock and Ireland are spread out one yard from their own try line.