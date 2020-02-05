I’ve never been inclined to join the chorus. However, Conor Murray is not exuding confidence at the moment and this was reflected in the Ireland performance against Scotland.

These days I’m fortunate enough to watch Six Nations matches from the ITV commentary perch. Halfway line just above the west lower stand. It’s a bird’s eye view of all the touchline activity, we have the referee’s audio and multiple screens for replays, but the best way to understand any game is to track the scrumhalf.