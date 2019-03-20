Gordon D’Arcy: Confidence is low but there is time for Ireland to recover
Joe Schmidt faces biggest challenge of coaching career to rebuild belief for World Cup
Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton dejected after defeat in Cardiff. ‘The frustrations are real. You can see it on senior players’ faces.’ Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Doubt has forever been the nemesis of confidence. Steve Hansen’s comment from November came into my mind last Saturday in Cardiff.
Steve was very serious when he said not everyone copes with being favourites.