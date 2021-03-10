Gordon D’Arcy: Clarity must descend at Murrayfield on Farrell’s Ireland project
Sometimes in rugby you have to play the game and not the opposition
Of Ireland’s eight tries so far, Will Connors’ first score against Italy is all that can be paraded around the winner’s enclosure as a strategy invented in the coach’s box. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
Sometimes in rugby you play the opposition, not the game. Take Ulster’s sparkling backline. Robert Baloucoune has returned from injury with serious power to add to his sprinter’s pace. Michael Lowry and James Hume are valuable assets for any team. You know all about John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale by now.
I imagine Dev Toner and Scott Fardy - veterans from some of the toughest test matches of the past 10 years - took a curious glance at their opposing locks in Belfast on Saturday night and overruled any ideas that those teammates not residing in the tight five had about winning aesthetically. For good measure, Michael Bent devoured Eric O’Sullivan in the scrum.