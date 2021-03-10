Gordon D’Arcy: Clarity must descend at Murrayfield on Farrell’s Ireland project

Sometimes in rugby you play the opposition, not the game. Take Ulster’s sparkling backline. Robert Baloucoune has returned from injury with serious power to add to his sprinter’s pace. Michael Lowry and James Hume are valuable assets for any team. You know all about John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale by now.

I imagine Dev Toner and Scott Fardy - veterans from some of the toughest test matches of the past 10 years - took a curious glance at their opposing locks in Belfast on Saturday night and overruled any ideas that those teammates not residing in the tight five had about winning aesthetically. For good measure, Michael Bent devoured Eric O’Sullivan in the scrum.