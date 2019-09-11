Gordon D'Arcy: Beware wounded Wallabies and be sure to touch the white fence
Nobody moulds adversity into a positive force better than Wallabies coach Cheika
Australia head coach Michael Cheika holds a team talk during the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Never mind the typhoon, a storm of former Leinster coaches is about to hit Tokyo. Beware the wounded Wallabies. Same goes for Ireland.
When faced with a crisis people tend to divide into separate categories; those who are ready and those who cannot cope. Some stand up to the fight, despite overwhelming odds as their deepest darkest fears become reality, and then there are those who turn tail and run for shelter.