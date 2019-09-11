Gordon D'Arcy: Beware wounded Wallabies and be sure to touch the white fence

Nobody moulds adversity into a positive force better than Wallabies coach Cheika

Gordon D'Arcy

Australia head coach Michael Cheika holds a team talk during the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Australia head coach Michael Cheika holds a team talk during the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Never mind the typhoon, a storm of former Leinster coaches is about to hit Tokyo. Beware the wounded Wallabies. Same goes for Ireland.

When faced with a crisis people tend to divide into separate categories; those who are ready and those who cannot cope. Some stand up to the fight, despite overwhelming odds as their deepest darkest fears become reality, and then there are those who turn tail and run for shelter.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.