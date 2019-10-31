Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie admits to All Blacks approach

‘Obviously it’s flattering, it’s humbling because they have always been such a great side’

Glasgow Warriors’ head coach Dave Rennie admitted that he has been sounded out about the All Blacks job. Photograph: Ryan Hiscott/Inpho

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie has been approached in relation to the upcoming vacancy of New Zealand manager.

Rennie has recently been heavily linked with the Australia job and now his native country have made a move.

Steve Hansen will leave his role as All Blacks head coach after the World Cup third/fourth-place playoff.

When asked if he had been approached by New Zealand, Rennie told STV: “Yeah, they have probably made contact with a number of Kiwis who are coaching over this way about interest for the role.

“I know they are going to have a process where they interview then make an appointment in the new year.”

The 55-year-old added: “Obviously it’s flattering, it’s humbling because they have always been such a great side.

“I guess I haven’t had a lot of time to dwell on that because I’m totally focused on what I’m doing here.”

Rennie has previously stated he will see out his Warriors contract, which expires in June 2020.

