Gerry Thornley: Sexton is still a better Test outhalf than Farrell, Russell or Biggar
Gatland has otherwise put together a nicely balanced squad for South Africa trip
Leinster’s Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose in action in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium on April 21st, 2019. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
The Leinster squad had a down day on Thursday, which was perhaps just as well, even if a fifth night quarantining in the Radisson Blu in Stillorgan, before another five nights at home, will have been a decidedly mixed experience for many of them.
Most obviously, being named in the Lions squad will have been considerable consolation for the four Leinster men named in the Lions squad, Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw.