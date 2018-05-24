Gerry Thornley: opportunity knocks for trio in Australia

Players have chance to impress Schmidt in three-Test tour ahead of 2019 World Cup

Gerry Thornley

Scarlets’s Tadhg Beirne in action against Glasgow Warriors in the Pro14 semi-final. The 26-year-old has been called up to the Ireland squad for the tour to Australia. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Scarlets’s Tadhg Beirne in action against Glasgow Warriors in the Pro14 semi-final. The 26-year-old has been called up to the Ireland squad for the tour to Australia. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The windows of opportunity between now and the 2019 World Cup in Japan in 16 months’ time are shrinking, with just this summer’s tour, November’s four matches and the Six Nations to come before the World Cup warm-up matches.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.