Gerry Thornley: Joe Schmidt’s fond farewell to the Six Nations
Narrow margins and intense competition define a tournament like no other for Ireland’s coach
Joe Schmidt: a fourth Six Nations title in six years would be a fitting farewell. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
So it begins then, the long goodbye. And it’s not just Joe Schmidt, who is coming into his sixth and last Six Nations as Ireland’s head coach.
Ditto Warren Gatland, for whom this will be a remarkable 12th and last as Wales head coach, which thus makes it his 16th championship in total when taking into account his four with Ireland.