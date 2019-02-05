Gerry Thornley: Henshaw experiment deserves one more game

There are issues to address after England defeat, but this Irish side deserves our faith

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley and Liam Toland report from the Aviva Stadium where Ireland have kicked-off their Six Nations campaign with a 32-20 defeat to England.

Stick or twist? Stick, for sure. An Irish team that had won 18 of its previous 19 matches – something which was beyond the realms of possibility for any Irish team before them – deserves the faith of its public and, more pertinently, its coaching staff. And, whatever about the rest of us, that is surely what they’ll get from Joe Schmidt and his coaches anyway.

It’s worth remembering again that 13 of this side were, after all, amongst the starting XV when Ireland beat the All Blacks only last November. In winning a Grand Slam, recording a come-from-behind series win in Australia et al, along the way they ended the joint world record runs of 18 consecutive wins by England and New Zealand; and if Ireland proved the latter duo were human on a given day, then England proved the same of Ireland last Saturday.

