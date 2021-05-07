Gerry Thornley: Absence of Sexton and Ringrose will lessen Lions’ roar

The Leinster squad had a down day on Thursday, which was perhaps just as well, even if a fifth night quarantining in the Radisson Blu in Stillorgan, before another five nights at home, will have been a decidedly mixed experience for many of them.

Most obviously, being named in the Lions squad will have been considerable consolation for the four Leinster men named in the Lions squad, Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw.