George North starts for Wales in Six Nations opener against Italy

Six Nations: Wales v Italy

Kick-off: 2.15pm, Saturday. Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog begins at 1.45pm. On TV: Live on Virgin Media One.

George North will line up at outside centre in Wales’ Six Nations opener against Italy, with the uncapped Johnny McNicholl coming into the side to take his place on the wing.

New Wales head coach Wayne Pivac’s looks set to give a Test debut for Saracens centre Nick Tompkins who has been named on the bench. Tompkins, who qualifies for Wales through his Wrexham-born grandmother, will provide midfield cover for Hadleigh Parkes and North with Wales struggling with injuries in that area. It will be North’s fifth start at centre in his 92nd Test.

Tompkins, 24, played for England Saxons in 2016, but he was not ‘captured’ by England as their opponents – South Africa A – were not South Africa’s recognised second team at the time. New Zealand-born McNicholl, 29, qualifies for Wales on residency and scored a try during the non-cap game victory over the Barbarians in November. He teams up with back-three colleagues Leigh Halfpenny and Josh Adams.

Fit-again Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau is recalled. It will be Faletau’s 73rd cap, but his first Wales appearance since March 2018. He has endured a prolonged injury-hit spell in his career, and he missed the World Cup earlier this term because of a collarbone issue.

There is no place in the match-day 23 for uncapped 18-year-old Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit, but Rhys Webb is included among the substitutes.

Scrum-half Webb will rejoin Ospreys next term and is now available for Wales selection again following a stint with French club Toulon. He last played for Wales just over two years ago. Wales, though, have lost the services of back-row forward Josh Navidi, who is sidelined by a hamstring injury, while Liam Williams, Owen Watkin, Gareth Davies and Elliot Dee were unavailable as they continue recoveries from injuries.

Pivac, who takes charge of his first Six Nations game after succeeding Warren Gatland, said: “It is great for Johnny McNicholl to get his first cap. I thought he played really well against the Barbarians. George has had a number of games in the midfield for Wales, and more recently for the Ospreys, and he has been running there in training. We have been impressed with him there and he is excited by the opportunity.

“Nick [Tompkins] has trained really well and has impressed, and we are looking forward to seeing him at some stage during the game. We’ve had a couple of injuries, Josh Navidi picked up a hamstring injury so he is out for a few weeks, while Liam Williams, Owen Watkin, Gareth Davies and Elliot Dee weren’t quite ready to be available for selection.

“The whole team has a great vibe, and we are looking forward to getting out there in front of our home supporters on Saturday.”

Wales: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); J McNicholl (Scarlets), G North (Ospreys), H Parkes (Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), T Williams (Cardiff Blues); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), D Lewis (Cardiff Blues), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), A Wainwright (Dragons), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), R Evans (Scarlets), L Brown (Dragons), C Hill (Dragons), R Moriarty (Dragons), R Webb (Toulon), J Evans (Cardiff Blues), N Tompkins (Saracens).