Garry Ringrose and Devin Toner confirmed out of Scotland clash

Centre and lock will miss second game after picking up knocks in defeat to England

Ireland’s Devin Toner picked up an injury during the Six Nations defeat to England and will now miss the clash with Scotland. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Influential centre Garry Ringrose and stalwart lock Devin Toner will miss Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations clash in Scotland on Saturday due to injury.

Leinster midfielder Ringrose has picked up a hamstring complaint, while Toner aggravated an existing ankle problem in Saturday’s 32-20 Dublin defeat by England.

Wing Keith Earls appears to have proved his fitness after a hip concern by training on Tuesday, but Ireland must now face the Scots without three key operators, with CJ Stander already missing due to facial fractures.

Ireland confirmed their mounting injury issues on Twitter, with head coach Joe Schmidt now facing a significant reshuffle of his resources.

“Update: Garry Ringrose and Devin Toner have been ruled out for the game against Scotland. Keith Earls trained today,” the Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed on social media.

Garry Ringrose tries to stop Henry Slade scoring a try for England. Photo: Gary Carr/Inpho
The absence of Leinster lineout specialist Toner will prove the biggest miss to boss Schmidt and Ireland.

The 32-year-old has only missed six Test matches since Schmidt took the helm in November 2013, with the Kiwi coach drawing heavily on his set-piece acumen.

