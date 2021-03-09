Gareth Davies and Cory Hill come in to Wales side for trip to Italy

Wales looking to win a second Grand Slam in three seasons

Gareth Davies comes in for the injured Kieran Hardy in the Wales side for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made two changes for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome.

Scrumhalf Gareth Davies takes over from his injured Scarlets colleague Kieran Hardy, while lock Cory Hill starts instead of Adam Beard.

Victory over Italy would tighten Wales’ grip on the Six Nations title race following their Triple Crown-clinching success against England last time out, and also leave them one win away from achieving a second Grand Slam in three seasons.

Hardy suffered a hamstring injury during the England game after earlier scoring a try in Wales’ 40-24 triumph.

Hill impressed with a try-scoring contribution after going on as a replacement and he now partners captain Alun Wyn Jones in the secondrow.

Changes on the bench include places for Cardiff Blues prop Rhys Carre and Scarlets lock Jake Ball, who will win his 50th cap if he goes on at Stadio Olimpico.

Carre replaces Rhodri Jones, who has been released from the Wales squad after suffering a calf muscle injury in training.

Pivac said: “We are really looking forward to this weekend and are ready to get out there on Saturday.

“Three [wins] from three is a great start, but there has been plenty to do and plenty of work-ons.

“We’ve had a two-week build-up to this game, trained really well in the fallow week and are looking forward to round four.”

Wales have not lost to Italy since 2007, while the Azzurri last tasted Six Nations success against any opponent when they beat Scotland at Murrayfield six years ago.

WALES (v Italy, Saturday, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, kick-off 3.15pm/2.15pm Irish time): Liam Williams (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), G North (Ospreys), J Davies (Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), G Davies (Scarlets); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter); C Hill (Cardiff Blues), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt); J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).

Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), R Carre (Cardiff Blues), L Brown (Dragons), J Ball (Scarlets), A Wainwright (Dragons), Lloyd Williams (Cardiff Blues), C Sheedy (Bristol), W Halaholo (Cardiff Blues).

