Francois Louw: ‘It’s pretty much up there with the worst’

South Africa flanker Francois Louw believes their heavy 38-3 defeat at the hands of Ireland is “up there with the worst” in their history.

Statistically the 35-point margin of defeat was the Springboks’ sixth heaviest in their history and the second heaviest to a northern hemisphere country after the 50-point defeat to England at Twickenham in November 2002.

The visitors take on France next week, and Louw feels that South Africa will learn from the mistakes made against Ireland’s high kicking game.

“It’s pretty much up there with the worst. We have not done what we wanted to achieve today,” said Louw.

“We were chasing the game early on, a bit of ill-discipline put the Irish on the scoreboard and to be fair to them, they took massive advantage of that.

“You don’t want to be chasing games like this. They were good tactically, they definitely kept us on the pump and got the result.

“In these conditions, the ball is going to be a bit slippery, and as an alternative it turned into a kick-chase kind of game.”

Ireland flanker Seán O’Brien was playing in his 50th match and said: “The last 10 minutes with the scores – it flattered us a bit.

“We work really hard to keep the ball and that was part of our plan today – to kick it up in the air and put as much pressure on them as possible and we got a few scraps and a few bounces of the ball, which went our way.

“We have a lot of competition for places and it is a very healthy place to be. We put a lot of work on into this game and its paid off today. ”