Francis Kean withdraws World Rugby nomination after homophobia allegations

Fiji Rugby Union president and World Rugby executive committee candidate Francis Kean has stepped down from his position and withdrawn his nomination following allegations of homophobia in The Sunday Times.

Kean, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, was only nominated for the World Rugby executive committee having been seconded last week by the French rugby federation, whose president Bernard Laporte is running mate to Bill Beaumont’s bid to be re-elected as chairman for a second term.

But two days ago The Sunday Times heard and published “graphic recordings” of Kean while in charge of the Fiji prison service.

World Rugby announced later that day that they were carrying out an investigation and confirmed on Tuesday that Kean has left his positions with Fiji and with World Rugby.

“World Rugby takes all allegations of behaviour that is not in keeping with the sport’s strong and inclusive values and Bye-Laws extremely seriously,” read a statement.

“While it is important to stress that any allegations must be validated, following dialogue with World Rugby, the Fiji Rugby Union recognises the seriousness of the allegations made and the need for them to be fully investigated, and that it is in the best interests of the sport that Mr Kean steps down from the Council and his Executive Committee candidature be withdrawn.

“The Fiji Rugby Union have confirmed that their seat on the World Rugby Council will be filled by union CEO John O’Connor.

“There are now seven nominations for seven seats on the World Rugby Executive Committee, which will be confirmed at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the World Rugby Council, held by teleconference on 12 May.”

Thirteen years ago Kean was convicted of the manslaughter of John Whippy at the wedding of Fiji prime minster Frank Bainimarama’s daughter, Ateca, to Whippy’s nephew. The Sydney Morning Herald reported this week that Kean “punched and kicked Whippy and was dragged away but returned to kick him in the head”.

Kean served a couple of months of an 18-month sentence while receiving his full salary.