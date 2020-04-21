Francis Kean withdraws World Rugby nomination after homophobia allegations

The 54-year-old has also stepped down as president of Fiji Rugby Union

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Francis Kean has stepped down as Fiji Rugby Union president. Photo: Getty Images

Francis Kean has stepped down as Fiji Rugby Union president. Photo: Getty Images

 

Fiji Rugby Union president and World Rugby executive committee candidate Francis Kean has stepped down from his position and withdrawn his nomination following allegations of homophobia in The Sunday Times.

Kean, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, was only nominated for the World Rugby executive committee having been seconded last week by the French rugby federation, whose president Bernard Laporte is running mate to Bill Beaumont’s bid to be re-elected as chairman for a second term.

But two days ago The Sunday Times heard and published “graphic recordings” of Kean while in charge of the Fiji prison service.

World Rugby announced later that day that they were carrying out an investigation and confirmed on Tuesday that Kean has left his positions with Fiji and with World Rugby.

“World Rugby takes all allegations of behaviour that is not in keeping with the sport’s strong and inclusive values and Bye-Laws extremely seriously,” read a statement.

“While it is important to stress that any allegations must be validated, following dialogue with World Rugby, the Fiji Rugby Union recognises the seriousness of the allegations made and the need for them to be fully investigated, and that it is in the best interests of the sport that Mr Kean steps down from the Council and his Executive Committee candidature be withdrawn.

“The Fiji Rugby Union have confirmed that their seat on the World Rugby Council will be filled by union CEO John O’Connor.

“There are now seven nominations for seven seats on the World Rugby Executive Committee, which will be confirmed at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the World Rugby Council, held by teleconference on 12 May.”

Thirteen years ago Kean was convicted of the manslaughter of John Whippy at the wedding of Fiji prime minster Frank Bainimarama’s daughter, Ateca, to Whippy’s nephew. The Sydney Morning Herald reported this week that Kean “punched and kicked Whippy and was dragged away but returned to kick him in the head”.

Kean served a couple of months of an 18-month sentence while receiving his full salary.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.