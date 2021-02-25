France v Scotland in doubt again after new Covid-19 case

French training was suspended with the squad in isolation after a new positive test

France are due to play Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

France are due to play Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

France’s Six Nations game against Scotland was in doubt again on Thursday after the French rugby federation (FFR) suspended training due to another player testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number infected to 11.

The entire squad was now isolating, FFR said.

After two days without a new case in the French squad, Six Nations organisers said on Wednesday the game would go ahead as planned at the Stade de France on Sunday.

However, organisers may have to reconsider should they feel the outbreak within the squad is not under control after France’s sports minister asked FFR president Bernard Laporte to investigate the series of cases.

France resumed contact training on Wednesday but the FFR had said it would conduct daily Covid-19 testing until Sunday and one player returned a positive test on Wednesday night.

Several members of staff, including head coach Fabien Galthie, also returned positive tests last week.

France lead the standings with two wins from two games, ahead of Wales on points difference, as they seek to lift the Six Nations title for the first time since 2010.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.