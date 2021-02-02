France cleared to play in Six Nations as Covid rules eased

France will take part in the Six Nations as scheduled after sports minister Roxana Maracineanu announced the easing of quarantine rules for participating teams.

The French government was seeking clarity from tournament organisers before agreeing that sides arriving into Paris from non-EU destinations, or Les Bleus facing England at Twickenham on March 13th, would not be subject to quarantine restrictions.

The Six Nations had drawn up contingency plans in the event the green light was not given, but the competition will now proceed as planned due to the introduction of tightened coronavirus safety measures.

“It was a decision everyone in rugby was awaiting. The FFR (French Rugby Federation) submitted to us a rigorous, strict protocol, which was then submitted to the health authorities,” Maracineanu told the France 2 television channel.

“The decision has been taken within government to ensure that the Six Nations championship is held on the scheduled dates, starting February 6th, with a bio-secure bubble, as was the case with the Tour de France.”