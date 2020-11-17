France awarded 28-0 win for cancelled Fiji match

Autumn Nations Cup clash was scrapped after a Covid-19 outbreak in Fiji squad

Antoine Dupont ahead of France’s cancelled match with Fiji. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty/AFP

Antoine Dupont ahead of France’s cancelled match with Fiji. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty/AFP

 

France have been awarded a 28-0 win over Fiji in the Autumn Nations Cup after their match was cancelled due to five positive coronavirus cases in the Fijian squad.

Six Nations Rugby, the tournament organisers, said in a statement that the scoreline — and the subsequent bonus point awarded to France — was in line with competition rules.

The statement read: “Following last week’s cancellation of the France v Fiji match, the tournament organisers of the Autumn Nations Cup have confirmed a decision to award a 28-0 victory with bonus point to France.

“Whilst no fault has been apportioned to Fiji Rugby, the competition rules provide that if a team is primarily responsible for a match not taking place, a 28-0 victory will be awarded to the opposition that could have played the match.

“We wish the affected Fiji players well as they continue their recovery and are working closely with the Fiji team, to ensure that they are able to field a competitive team against Italy.”

Fiji’s match against Italy is scheduled to take place in Ancona on Saturday, but is now in doubt.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.