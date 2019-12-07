Five of the best for Jordan Conroy as Ireland Sevens sink Scots

Anthony Eddy’s Ireland finish 12th in their maiden World Series appearance in Dubai

Jordan Conroy scored five tries for Ireland sevens against Scotland. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Tullamore’s Jordan Conroy became the first player to score five tries in a Sevens World Series tournament, since 2010, when he helped Ireland to a 31-29 victory over Scotland in their final pool match in Dubai. Mark Roche kicked the match-winning conversion to give the Irish team their first ever win in the elite series.

Speaking to Irishrugby.ie afterwards Conroy said: “It was great, there was a massive Irish support out there. It was absolutely amazing scoring each try. Scoring five, I didn’t think I had it in me but it felt great. I think I left my legs out there but it was amazing.

“What a way to score five tries and to get the last winning try felt pretty good. It put the team in a really good mood and the morale has certainly been lifted in there. All the lads are feeling good after that.”

Anthony Eddy’s team had lost their previous pool matches 24-19 to the USA and 45-21 to Australia and in the final match, against Spain, went down 19-14 to finish in 12th place overall. Conroy, having also scored a try against the Aussies, crossed for Ireland’s second try in the game against the Spaniards bringing his tally for the tournament to seven.

Earlier the Ireland Women’s Sevens lost to an injury time try to England, going down 26-21, to finish 10th overall in Dubai.

