First 2023 Rugby World Cup tickets on sale on March 15th

Attending all four of Ireland’s group games in France could cost up to €750

The first tranche of tickets for the 2023 Rugby World Cup go on sale on March 15th. Photograph: Aurelien Meunier/Getty/Inpho

The first tranche of tickets for the 2023 Rugby World Cup go on sale on March 15th. Photograph: Aurelien Meunier/Getty/Inpho

 

The first tranche of the 2.6million tickets available for the 2023 World Cup in France will go on sale on March 15th.

Fans who have registered to join the ‘2023 Family’ scheme by March 13th will be eligible to purchase ‘Follow My Team’ and ‘City’ packs as part of a pre-sale period that runs until April 5th, with general sale beginning on April 6th.

Tickets for individual matches will go on sale in 2022 and will operate on a first come, first served basis.

The cost of attending all four of Ireland’s group matches, including their headline Pool D meetings with South Africa and Scotland, ranges from €175 (Category 4) to €750 (Category 1).

The most expensive ‘Follow My Team’ pack is for hosts France at €1,355 including the opening ceremony in Paris and the curtain-raising clash with New Zealand, with the price of following the All Blacks coming at €1,175.

Quarter-final tickets can be added on to the four group games, while the ‘City’ packs operating across nine of the 10 host cities range from three to five games and cost from from €58 euros €885 euros.

“The 2023 World Cup will showcase the best of rugby and the best of France and we are delighted to launch the tournament’s ticketing programme,” World Rugby chairman, Bill Beaumont said.

“Our ambition, in partnership with our friends at the France 2023 organising committee, is to make France 2023 the most accessible tournament to date.

“This ticketing programme certainly does that. Everyone is invited to join a special celebration of France and 200 years of rugby.”

The 10th edition of the World Cup has been extended by one week to allow all teams at least five days preparation before pool matches. No games will be played on Mondays or Tuesdays.

Player squad sizes will also increase from 31 to 33 with a view to improving player welfare standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.