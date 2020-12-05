Fiji wrap up Covid-hit campaign with a win over Georgia

Nemani Nadolo bagged a hat-trick for the Pacific Islanders at Murrayfield

Fiji’s Nemani Nadolo (not visible) is mobbed by his teammates after scoring his side’s fifth try of the game during the Autumn Nations Cup match at BT Murrayfield stadium, Edinburgh. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Fiji’s Nemani Nadolo (not visible) is mobbed by his teammates after scoring his side’s fifth try of the game during the Autumn Nations Cup match at BT Murrayfield stadium, Edinburgh. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

 

Fiji 38 Georgia 24

Nemani Nadolo’s hat-trick helped Fiji end a difficult Autumn Nations Cup campaign with a 38-24 victory over Georgia.

Each of the Pacific Islanders’ Group B matches were cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the camp, but — after a round of negative tests — Vern Cotter’s team were able to play at Murrayfield and raced out of the blocks.

Leicester wing Nadolo crossed over inside two minutes and debutant John Dyer followed him in the try-scoring stakes with another in the sixth minute.

Josua Tuisova grabbed Fiji’s third score of the afternoon not long after before Georgia did produce a response when Giorgi Melikidze barged over the line and Tedo Abzhandadze’s trusty boot ensured the difference was only nine at the break.

While Fiji were frustrated during the early stages of the second half, Mesulame Kunavula went over in the 54th minute and it opened the floodgates with Nadolo finishing off two fine moves to grab a hat-trick and Ben Volavola adding the extras.

Beka Saghinadze did at least ensure Georgia concluded an encouraging tournament on a positive note when he crossed over twice in quick succession late one.

But Georgia ultimately suffered a fourth-straight defeat to finish the tournament in eighth, while their opponents clinched seventh spot.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.