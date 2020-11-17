Fiji’s clash with Italy cancelled after 29 positive Covid-19 tests

Pacific Islanders’ Nations Cup participation in doubt after virus rips through squad

Fiji’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with Italy has been cancelled. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty

Fiji’s participation in the Autumn Nations Cup has been placed into grave doubt after their second pool match was cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus through their squad.

The clash with Italy in Ancona on November 21st has been called off after the latest round of Covid-19 tests produced 29 positives.

The announcement by tournament organisers comes just hours after France were awarded a 28-0 win over Fiji following the cancellation of their match due to five positive coronavirus cases in the Fijian squad.

The Islanders only have one group game remaining — against Scotland at Murrayfield on November 28th — and given the extent of the outbreak and its accelerating severity, a serious question mark hovers over their ability to fulfil the fixture

“We remain in constant contact with the Fijian squad to address the situation. The main priority at present is the welfare of all players and management,” an Autumn Nations Cup statement read.

“The potential impact on Fiji’s remaining matches is currently under review.”

