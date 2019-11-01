Farewells aplenty as New Zealand overrun Wales to take third

New Zealand 40 Wales 17

An enjoyable romp, in keeping with the traditions of the grandly named, if relatively meaningless, bronze medal final. A bunch of players who will either not play at a Rugby World Cup again or not even for their countries after this match, were determined to enjoy themselves, and the All Blacks certainly did.

A win by six tries to two ensured them of third place and averted the ignominy of losing two World Cup matches in a row since losing the semi-final to France and third-place play-off to South Africa in 1999.

So it is that Steve Hansen signed off his eight-year tenure with a win, whereas although Warren Gatland did lead the Lions to a highly creditable drawn series with the All Blacks, this marked Wales 12th defeat against the team he once played for in a dozen meetings under his watch. That puts Ireland’s 2-0-3 record under Joe Schmidt into perspective, although this was always going to be a particularly tough one for Wales given their five-day turnaround and casualty list.

A near full house enjoyed the fun and were, as usual, enthusiastic in their support of both countries although, of course, the All Blacks enjoy huge support from Japanese rugby fans.

They like their emperors as well, and there was a loud ovation before the start of the second-half for the entrance of Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita.

After the benches had been emptied in the third quarter, as has been the case in both semi-finals, there was also the faint echoes of The Fields of Athenry, this time around the 65th minute. This was from a small contingent of Irish fans who were optimistic that Ireland could hang around until the final weekend, if not the final itself. Or maybe they were just covering both possible bases.

The final will be altogether more feverish and partisan.

Owen Watkin and Joshua Adams are tackled by Kieran Read. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty Images

After last week’s kickfest in the second semi-final, Wales joined the All Blacks in seeking to keep the ball in hand and prove for spaces. There were 26 kicks apiece but this was against over 300 passes, not to 22 line breaks (16 by the All Blacks) and also 17 offloads apiece.

A line break by either side in the first three minutes, Josh Adams for Wales and Ryan Crotty for the All Blacks, quickly set the tone and the tempo. Within five minutes the All Blacks struck, as Richie Mo’unga saw that, while the Welsh had blitzed in midfield, they were soft in the inside channels, running and passing to Brodie Retallick for his deft transfer back inside to prop Joe Moody for a fine finish from the 22.

It seemed like it would be a rout when Beauden Barrett cut back from Ben Smith’s reverse pass on the blindside to beat Dillon Lewis (who would subsequently demonstrate footwork and pace in an eye-catching break) and score untouched from 25 metres.

Twice in a row Wales went to the corner after the All Blacks held out for a dozen phases before a lovely skip pass by Rhys Patchell released fullback Hallam Amos outside Ben Smith for him to dummy to Hamish Adams and beat Mo’unga on his inside.

Patchell also tagged on a penalty before a well-taken double by Ben Smith, in his last game of a celebrated career with the All Blacks, scored a double to earn a 28-10 interval lead.

First he turned back against the grain in midfield to slice through four suspect tackles. Shaun Edwards would not have been amused, before Smith then finished superbly in the corner after a truly stunning skip pass to the blindside by Aaron Smith.

Within two minutes of the resumption, two of the older departing All Blacks guard combined in trademark fashion to put the game beyond Wales’ reach. Diving headlong into a double tackle to free his hands, Sonny Bill Williams popped a pass for Crotty, cutting back in from the outside, to take the ball at pace and finish.

But after Ben Smith had a try disallowed because Rieko Ioane deflected another Williams’ offload fractionally but clearly forward, Wales rallied again after some impact from their bench. After a brilliant break from deep by Justin Tipuric, who has had an outstanding World Cup, Wales hammered at the All Blacks line before Adams burrowed over.

The leading try-scorer of the tournament, this was his seventh try of the 2019 World Cup.

Kieran Read played his final game for the All Blacks before retiring. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/Getty Images

But the All Blacks had the final say off a blindside scrum move when Mo’unga goose-stepped Biggar to score, albeit to miss his first conversion.

The huge army of supporters in black had by then even broken from their customary and solitary chant of ‘All Blacks’ to see their national anthem in a break from play.

The biggest cheers of the night were during the post-match interviews when Kieran Read, a great All Blacks number ‘8’, was given a huge ovation and most of all when Hansen saluted the Black Army in the stands before both sets of supporters cheered Gatland. An entertaining and poignant night in the Tokyo Stadium.

Scoring sequence: 5 mins Moody try, Mo’unga con 7-0; 14 mins Barrett try, Mo’unga con 14-0; 19 mins Amos try, Patchell con 14-7; 27 mins Patchell pen 14-10; 33 mins B Smith try, Mo’unga con 21-10; 40 (+1) mins B Smith try, Mo’unga con 28-10 (half-time 28-10); 42 mins Crotty try, Mo’unga con 35-10; 59 mins Adams try, Biggar con 35-17; 76 mins Mo’unga try 40-17.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith: Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane, Kieran Read (captain).

Replacements: Liam Coltman for Coles (24 mins), Atu Moli for Moody, Angus Ta’avao for Laulala, Brad Weber for A Smith, Anton Lienert-Brown for Williams, Jordie Barrett for Crotty (all 56 mins), Patrick Tuipulotu for S Barrett, Matt Todd (both 61 mins).

Wales: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Rhys Patchell, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Justin Tipuric, James Davies, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee for Owens, Rhys Carre for Smith (both 43 mins), Aaron Shingler for Moriarty (46 mins), Gareth Davies for Williams, Dan Biggar for Patchell (both 48 mins), Jake Ball for AW Jones (55 mins), Hadleigh Parkes for Watkin (62 mins), Wyn Jones for Lewis (78 mins).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).