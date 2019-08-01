Faletau to miss World Cup after suffering training ground injury

Welsh number eight will require surgery following “innocuous training ground incident”

Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup.

Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup.

 

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of Rugby World Cup contention in Japan next month.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that Bath forward Faletau, who has won 72 caps, suffered a clavicle (collarbone) injury.

The WRU added that he will require surgery following what they described as “an innocuous training ground incident.”

In a statement, the WRU said: “Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of Rugby World Cup contention due to a clavicle injury.

“The injury was sustained in an innocuous training ground incident and will require surgery.

“A prognosis and return to play time-frame will be established after surgery.

“The Wales squad and management would like to wish Taulupe the very best with his recovery.”

It is the latest cruel injury setback for 28-year-old British and Irish Lions Test player Faletau.

He broke his arm twice last season and has not played for Wales since March 2018.

But he has trained with Wales this summer and was recently part of an intensive two-week camp in the Swiss Alps as he built towards potential World Cup selection.

Faletau’s absence will be keenly felt, although Wales have considerable back-row resources with the likes of Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Justin Tipuric and Aaron Wainwright among those in head coach Warren Gatland’s training squad.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.