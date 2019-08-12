Extent of ankle injury suffered by Joey Carbery remains unclear

The full extent of the ankle injury suffered by Joey Carbery in the 48th minute of Ireland’s opening warm-up win over Italy last Saturday remains unclear, with the Irish management awaiting further tests prior to clarifying the outhalf’s wellbeing on Tuesday.

Ireland’s opening World Cup pool game against Scotland in Yokohama is six weeks away, although Irish head coach Joe Schmidt did confirm in the aftermath of last Saturday’s match that Carbery had not suffered a fracture to the joint.

The IRFU are expected to release a statement at some juncture before the squad’s departure on Wednesday to Portugal for an eight-day, warm-weather training camp, confirming which players, if any, in the existing 43-man squad will not be travelling to the Algarve.

It is expected that they will also provide an update on Carbery’s injury before their departure, as well as hooker Rob Herring, who was forced off in the 19th minute against Italy with a back injury which is not regarded as serious.