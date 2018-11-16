English RFU chief executive Steve Brown to step down

News comes in the wake of 64 redundancies being made at Twickenham

Updated: about an hour ago

Steve Brown is stepping down as Rugby Football Union chief executive at the end of the year, the governing body has announced. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Steve Brown is stepping down as Rugby Football Union chief executive at the end of the year, the governing body has announced. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

 

Steve Brown is to step down as chief executive of the English Rugby Football Union at the end of the year, the governing body has announced.

Brown replaced Ian Ritchie in September 2017 but will leave after only 15 month in the role.

The news comes in the wake of 64 redundancies being made at Twickenham and amid fierce criticism from former chief executive Francis Baron over what he claims is financial mismanagement by the union.

Director of professional rugby Nigel Melville will act as interim chief executive until a replacement is found.

Brown said: “This has been a very difficult decision for me to make and I informed the RFU board earlier this week that the time is right for me to step down and take some time out.

“I’ve loved my time in rugby and am deeply proud to have made a contribution to a sport I love.

“It has been a fascinating seven-and-a-half years and a great honour to lead the RFU over the last 14 months.”

Brown had grown weary of the politics at Twickenham after initially joining the RFU as chief financial officer in 2011 and that the decision to leave was his own.

Brown oversaw the 2015 World Cup following Debbie Jevans’s decision to step down and in January awarded England head coach Eddie Jones a contract extension lasting until 2021, dependent on results at Japan 2019.

“The RFU staff are very sad. Steve is a popular leader and greatly admired and respected for his decency. He will be missed,” an RFU spokeswoman said.

